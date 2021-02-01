Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.95 million and $277,950.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

