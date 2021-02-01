YEE (YEE) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $72,148.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00065888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00891681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.88 or 0.04361045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019761 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

