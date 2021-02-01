Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

CEC1 stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.65 ($6.65). 3,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.63.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.