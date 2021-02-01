Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks stock traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $318.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,569 shares of company stock valued at $90,962,038. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

