Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.06. 74,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

