Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PLL stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. 34,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,363. The company has a market cap of $747.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

