Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 133.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cable One by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CABO traded up $19.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,019.00. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,928.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

