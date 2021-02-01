Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 103,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 294,771 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 578,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270,752 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 206,230 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000.

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,847. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

