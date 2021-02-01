Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. 43,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

