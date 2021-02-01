Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

