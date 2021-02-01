Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVBH stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

