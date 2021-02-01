Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVBH stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.
Avidbank Company Profile
