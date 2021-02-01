Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 51,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,974. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.