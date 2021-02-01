Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.58

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 428606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0826661 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

