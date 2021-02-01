Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.45

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 29626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

