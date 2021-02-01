Short Interest in BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Rises By 68.9%

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioSolar stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,254,521. BioSolar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get BioSolar alerts:

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.