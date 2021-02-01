salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

CRM traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $226.51. 96,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

