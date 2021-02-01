International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.90. 278,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

