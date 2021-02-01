ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $17.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.25. 57,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,832. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

