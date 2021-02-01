Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.45. 34,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,037. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

