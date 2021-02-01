QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.31. 32,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

