QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $11.72 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 149,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 254,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.