SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Cut by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,301 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,721. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

