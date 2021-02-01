Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $508.94 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $508,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of EW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.36. 48,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

