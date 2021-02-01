Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $359.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,490,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $359,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.05. 9,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,195. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.