Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,910. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

