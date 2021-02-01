Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 5,392 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises about 10.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,398,288 over the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of TXG traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,500. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

