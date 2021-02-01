Fundamentun LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 55,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 137,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

