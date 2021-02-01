Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 45,786 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,786 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,789. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

