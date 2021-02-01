FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $284.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FLT stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.30. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

