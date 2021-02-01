Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,921. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

