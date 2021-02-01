Alta Capital Management LLC Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,365 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,153. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

