Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

ECL traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,837. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

