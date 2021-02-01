QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 35,043 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

