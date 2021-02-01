ATC Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $277,261.60 and $95.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00387873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.