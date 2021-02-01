Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $623.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,856,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $623,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. 4,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.