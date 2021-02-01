Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $712,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after acquiring an additional 492,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $123,682,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $6.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.80. 174,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a PE ratio of -188.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

