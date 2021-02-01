McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 185 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $14.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.63 and a 200-day moving average of $425.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

