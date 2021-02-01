Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 273,520 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $881,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,842. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.