Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,403,986 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,115,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,172,963. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.