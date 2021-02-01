Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,816,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

