Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 371,849 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $915,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

