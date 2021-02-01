Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 94,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 42,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $96.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.