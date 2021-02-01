First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTCS traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 431,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.