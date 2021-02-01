Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.77 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,763. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 179,080 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 113,109 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

