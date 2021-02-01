Verde Capital Management Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 426.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tesla by 558.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $812.51. 336,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day moving average of $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

