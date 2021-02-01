Zeepin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,539.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,295.94 and approximately $68,539.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00146432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00067614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038237 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

