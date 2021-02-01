Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 89.2%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.4 days.
Shares of ELKMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.