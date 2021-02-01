Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 89.2%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.4 days.

Shares of ELKMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

