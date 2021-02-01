Cosmos Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.78 or 0.00025959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $497.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.44 or 1.00278618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 267,501,315 coins and its circulating supply is 209,716,712 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars.

