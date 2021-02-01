BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in January

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,526. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

