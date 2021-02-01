Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Grows By 85.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,300 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,273.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$38.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

