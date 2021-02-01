Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Grows By 85.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,300 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,273.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$38.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
